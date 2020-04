Gas prices have dropped, but in N.Y. state they're still pretty high

IF YOU'VE BEEN OUTDRIVING AROUND --YOU MAY NOTICE GASPRICES KEEPPLUNGING.

BUTPRICES IN THEBUFFALO REGIONREMAIN MUCH HIGHERTHAN OTHERS.TAKE A LOOK -- AT TWODOLLARS AND 23CENTS A GALLON...GAS IS ALMOST FIFTYCENTS MOREEXPENSIVE HERETHAN THE NATIONALAVERAGE.MANY OF YOU HAVEASKED US TO FINDOUT WHY.SO TONIGHT - -I-TEAMCHIEF INVESTIGATORCHARLIE SPECHT ISASKING FOR YOU.IF YOU HAVEN'T BEENSTAYING HOME TOHELP STOP THESPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS, YOUMAY HAVE NOTICEDTHE PRICE OF GASHAS SLOWLY STARTEDTO DROP.ELIZABETH CAREY/AAASPOKESWOMAN:THE OIL PRICES HAVE ADIRECT IMPACT ONWHAT WE PAY AT THEPUMP, SO WITH THESELOW OIL PRICES ANDTHIS LOW DEMAND FORGASOLINE RIGHT NOW,WE'RE JUST SEEINGGAS PRICES DROP.ACCORDING TO THETRIPLE-A, THEAVERAGE PRICE OF AGALLON OF GAS INTHE U-S IS$1.77...COMPARED TO$2.89 A YEAR AGO.IN NEW YORK STATE,IT'S $2.18 PERGALLON...COMPAREDTO $2.96 A YEAR AGO.AND IN BUFFALO, GASIS NOW $2.23 PERGALLON...COMPAREDTO $2.88 A YEAR AGO.ELIZABETH CAREY OFTHE TRIPLE-A OFWESTERN ANDCENTRAL NEW YORKSAYS OIL DEMANDFIRST STARTED TODROP IN CHINA...ANDSTAY-AT-HOMEORDERS FOR THECORONAVIRUS NOWHAVE PEOPLE STUCKAT HOME HERE.ELIZABETH CAREY/AAASPOKESWOMAN:GAS HAS BEEN COMINGDOWN FOR 9 STRAIGHTWEEKS SINCE THIS ALLBEGAN.BUT SOMEMOTORISTS WONDERWHY WE'RE NOTSEEING MORE OF ABREAK HERE INWESTERN NEW YORK.ONE 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS VIEWERWROTE, "THE GASSTATIONS WILL UPTHEIR PRICES THESECOND GAS GOES UPEVEN THOUGH THEGAS IN THE TANKSWAS PURCHASED AT ALOWER MARKETVALUE.

ARE WEPAYING OVER ADOLLAR IN TAXES INNYS OR ARE THEYGOUGING."ANOTHER SAID, "WHYIS GAS ON THERESERVATION 97CENTS..

ADD 46 CENTSTAXES....WHY R WENOT PAYING $1.43 AGAL ON REGULAR GASSTATIONS.

WE RGETTING RIPPEDOFF."ELIZABETH CAREY/AAASPOKESWOMAN:YOU HAVE TOCONSIDER THE NEWYORK STATE TAXES.THAT'S RIGHT...CAREYSAYS HIGHER GASPRICES ARE JUST AREALITY FORMOTORISTS LIVING INTHE EMPIRESTATE...NEW YORKERSPAY 65 CENTS IN TAXESFOR EVERY GALLONOF GAS THEY BUY.ELIZABETH CAREY/AAASPOKESWOMAN:OVER 45 CENTS OFTHAT IS NEW YORKSTATE TAXES.COMPARE THAT TOOHIO...THEY CHARGEABOUT HALF OF THATIN THEIR STATE TAXES.SO THEIR PRICES AREMUCH LOWER.TRIPLE-A SAYS NEWYORK IS ONE OF ONLY12 STATES WHERE THEAVERAGE GALLON OFGAS COSTS MORETHAN 2 DOLLARS...ANDBY THE TIME NEWYORKERS HEAD BACKTO WORK, PRICESWILL LIKELY STARTCREEPING BACK UP.ELIZABETH CAREY/AAASPOKESWOMAN:THEY START RAISING,YOU KNOW THAT WORKFROM HOME LIMIT,YEAH PRICES AREGOING TO GO UP,THERE'LL BE A HIGHERDEMAND, BUT IT'SHARD TO SAY HOWMUCH.CHARLIE SPECHT, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS