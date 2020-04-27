Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak

UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak

UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak

Key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic have been remembered with a nationwide silence.

People across the UK paused for a minute in sombre tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the front line, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Cases rise to 244

+There are now 244 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Herefordshire +24 deaths have been recorded in...
Hereford Times - Published

Nationwide silence expected in memory of key workers who have died in pandemic

The nation is expected to fall silent in tribute to key workers who have died in the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

icklepickle

ℝ𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝 🌹 RT @SkyNews: Nation falls silent to pay tribute to key workers who have lost their lives during the #COVID19 epidemic. Get the latest on #… 13 minutes ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @MENnewsdesk: UK falls silent to pay tribute to key workers who have died during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/EHaVuRHF3J 27 minutes ago

DragonEmbers

Nat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who died on coronavirus frontline https://t.co/A0x0RIiJtN via @MetroUK 29 minutes ago

VasconesAlfonso

alfonso vascones RT @thetimes: Boris Johnson was among those who joined the tribute to key workers who had died during the pandemic https://t.co/QvH6WHkJAx 33 minutes ago

SUtayl

Susan Taylor RT @ITVWales: Live: First Minister pays tribute as Wales falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in the coronavirus pandemic h… 37 minutes ago

danielbatuwa

Daneal 🇺🇬 Batuwa 🌴 🌊 🌎 🏏 Britain falls silent for NHS heroes: Boris Johnson leads one minute tribute to health service staff and key workers… https://t.co/ftRc9xWxZa 38 minutes ago

RoyAmethyst64

Amethyst64 Britain falls silent for NHS heroes: Boris Johnson leads one minute tribute to health service staff and key workers… https://t.co/Z9CAuDmmxG 50 minutes ago

jooilong

Breaking News UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who died on coronavirus frontline https://t.co/XaN5tlhJW2 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister observes silence for key workers who have died during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Prime Minister observes silence for key workers who have died during coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson observes silence in Downing Street for key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic. The PA news agency has confirmed the deaths of more than 90..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Megan Thee Stallion donates to a nursing facility [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion donates to a nursing facility

The nursing facility is in her hometown in Texas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published