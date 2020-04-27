UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
UK falls silent in tribute to key workers who have died in coronavirus outbreak
Key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic have been remembered with a nationwide silence.
People across the UK paused for a minute in sombre tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the front line, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.