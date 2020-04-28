'Govt promoting dupe & depart policy': Congress on 68,000 cr loan write offs
Congress launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over RBI writing off 68,000 crore worth loans of 50 top defaulters.
Congress alleged that the RTI query was evidence that the Modi government was protecting top defaulters including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others, who have been named in the RTI reply as beneficiaries of the write off.
