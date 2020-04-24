Maharashtra Police take action against violators of lockdown norms at vegetable market

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Maharashtra Police took action against the violators of coronavirus lockdown norms at vegetable market in Narendra Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur on April 28.

As per norms, only 10 vehicles are allowed inside the market at a time.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India from COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8590, which includes 396 deaths so far.

"Only 10 vehicles are allowed inside the market at a time, so other vehicles were moved out and required action was taken," a police official said.

