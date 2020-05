Davie Teen Raise Money To Buy First Responders Masks Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 week ago Davie Teen Raise Money To Buy First Responders Masks American Heritage student Saumya Narang raised more than $1,000 to buy 300 N95 masks. She dropped some off at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday and Davie police will pick up theirs on Tuesday.

Recent related news from verified sources Davie Teen Buys Masks For First Responders A Davie teen has pitched in to help first responders remain safe on the job.

