Rare Pink Dolphins Play With Fishermen as Coronavirus Keeps Tourists Away Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published 10 hours ago Rare Pink Dolphins Play With Fishermen as Coronavirus Keeps Tourists Away Scientists think the rare encounter happened because of less boat traffic in Thailand. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this #R0B0TgirL Rare pink dolphins come out to play off Thai island https://t.co/1nHtzC6iUu 27 minutes ago Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: There are around 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand. #FMTNews https://t.co/U8KwlUpJjB 5 hours ago Free Malaysia Today There are around 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand. #FMTNews https://t.co/U8KwlUpJjB 6 hours ago Devdiscourse Rare pink dolphins come out to play off Thai island https://t.co/qZMwQVa0Z8 7 hours ago