T-Rex on the loose chased down by litter of puppies Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:09s - Published 1 week ago T-Rex on the loose chased down by litter of puppies Today’s top headline: ‘Tyrannosaurus On The Loose Chased Down By Pack of Heckin Floofybois Has No Regrets’. Credit: Waterfront Golden Retrievers Instagram: @waterfrontgoldens 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jared μF How many days *in a row* does your dog have to get loose and be chased around the neighborhood before you realize y… https://t.co/LcaaMtz8XO 2 days ago RáJean✊🏿 My dog got loose and I chased her down till she got tired 🤣 I out ran her my own dog 🤣🤣🤣 ain’t dat something 4 days ago UnderLoveStudios - (HorrorLust) People were stopping her but she got loose and chased me around a lane before I tripped and she was about to slap m… https://t.co/S2vhvE1ci8 4 days ago inej ghafa’s wife a pig from my grandpa’s farm got loose and chased me down the driveway, where i tripped, fell, and scraped up my kn… https://t.co/LDIteJBkqk 5 days ago Therese Vaccari RT @AskRubenHow2Bet: The BEST Breeders' Cup Distaff ever 👇🏽 shown this weekend 📺📽🖥 It is ok I promise, put your recency bias aside briefly… 6 days ago Sir Ezzy Monday Ayo Olakunle 🇳🇬🪁🌍 @Kazekagemichael @ignite_GSD Back den in V.I, Nah dos stupid blooth thirsty pitbulls & rottweilers. I got hit by a… https://t.co/rtD2lpUNHK 6 days ago Ruben The BEST Breeders' Cup Distaff ever 👇🏽 shown this weekend 📺📽🖥 It is ok I promise, put your recency bias aside brie… https://t.co/QVF6NwkgG9 1 week ago Three Cats Edmonton T-Rex on the loose chased down by litter of puppies https://t.co/7G01qHMBz5 1 week ago