COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent : Lav Agarwal

Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed that with 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country are now 29,435.

He said that 684 patients have been cured in last 24 hours.

"Our recovery rate is now 23.3 percent .

This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," he added.

Lav Agarwal further informed that 17 districts have not reported any case in the last 28 days, where COVID-19 cases were found previously.