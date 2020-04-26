Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent : Lav Agarwal

COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent : Lav Agarwal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent : Lav Agarwal

COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent : Lav Agarwal

Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed that with 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country are now 29,435.

He said that 684 patients have been cured in last 24 hours.

"Our recovery rate is now 23.3 percent .

This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," he added.

Lav Agarwal further informed that 17 districts have not reported any case in the last 28 days, where COVID-19 cases were found previously.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus oubreak: With 1,396 new cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 27,892

As many as 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Ministry: Coronavirus cases in India cross the 27,000 mark, recovery rate at 22.17% [Video]

Health Ministry: Coronavirus cases in India cross the 27,000 mark, recovery rate at 22.17%

Number of #coronavirus cases in India rises to 27,892. 1396 NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, THE RECOVERY RATE HAS IMPROVED increased to 22.17%., 6184 PEOPLE CURED. NO NEW CASE IN 85 DISTRICTS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 26,000 people in India even as the nation extended the world's strictest lockdown to combat spreading of the highly contagious pathogen. India added..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:31Published