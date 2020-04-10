CM Yogi interacts with students returned from Kota via video-conferencing
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath interacted with students of the state who have returned from Rajasthan's Kota on April 28.
Yogi talked to them about the current COVID-19 situation via video-conferencing.
More than 7, 500 students have been brought back to UP from Kota and have been kept under home quarantine.