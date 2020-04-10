Global  

CM Yogi interacts with students returned from Kota via video-conferencing

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath interacted with students of the state who have returned from Rajasthan's Kota on April 28.

Yogi talked to them about the current COVID-19 situation via video-conferencing.

More than 7, 500 students have been brought back to UP from Kota and have been kept under home quarantine.

