UNIVERSAL SOLDIER Movie (1992) - Clip with Dolph Lundgren - I'm giving the orders...

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER Movie (1992) - Clip with Dolph Lundgren - I'm giving the orders...

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER Movie (1992) - Clip with Dolph Lundgren - I'm giving the orders...

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER Movie (1992) - Clip with Dolph Lundgren - I'm giving the orders... - When Sgt.

Scott (Dolph Lundgren) regains his memories, he ensues to kill half of the UNISOL crew and take command of the operating truck.

'Universal Soldier' - A film by Roland Emmerich.

Two rival soldiers who were killed in Vietnam are brought back to life in a top secret military experiment that creates superhuman warriors.

Director: Roland Emmerich Writers: Richard Rothstein, Christopher Leitch, Dean Devlin Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Ally Walker, Ed O'Ross, Ralf Moeller, Leon Rippy & Jerry Orbach.

