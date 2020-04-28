Amelia Earhart Festival Cancelled (4-27-20)

Pandemic stretches into spring and beyond, organizers of summer events are cancelling.

One of those is atchison, kansas' amelia earhart festival -- the weekend-long event that attracts over 30- thousand people from around the world each july.

Atchison is waving the red flag cancelling this year, and saying they will try again next year... millions of people are holding onto to their hopeful summer plans, but some plans are already falling through the cracks.

One summer festival in atchison is already cancelling and it doesn't take place until late july...what would have been the 24th annual amelia earhart festival this year, is now going to have to wait for the 25th... jacque pregont: "i hate it, i hate what we're doing.

But, i also know in my heart that it's the right thing to do and the best thing to do."jacque has been the festival coordinator for 18 years, and it hurts her more than anything to cancel this event...jacque pregont: "nobody is more upset than we are about this, for the festival but also for our community.

I mean this is, we like to say this is a signature event for atchison.

It's one of the weekends that our community is allowed to shine.

And we have amazing businesses here that are struggling just like other small businesses all across the world.

Very sad that we cant have the festival."the decision was not made lightly, but it had to be made sooner rather than later... jacque pregont: "because lakefest tickets are scheduled to go on sale friday.

Once we start selling tickets, it becomes much more difficult to stop the train so to speak"so the decison was made...jacque pregont: "the absolute worst thing that could happen, the worst thing that could happen is that if we had it and a bunch of people got sick."the plan is to come back even stronger for next year.

All tickets purchased for the event will be refunded.

Please contact jackie pregont at 'a-e-festival @ atchison- kansas.net' for further information regarding the event.