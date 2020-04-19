Covid-19: Panchkula cops surprise elderly man on birthday with a cake, gets emotional| OneIndia News

An elderly man living alone in Panchkula, Haryana, was surprised by cops on his birthday - a gesture that moved him to tears.

A touching video that is being widely circulated online show Karan Puri being surprised by Panchkula Police on his birthday amid the lockdown.

Mr Puri is visibly moved by Panchkula Police's surprise and is seen bursting into tears on being offered a cake that the team picked up for him.