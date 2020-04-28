Nick Wright & Greg Jennings agree Kansas City won’t suffer from a Super Bowl Hangover

Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt warns that the team will have to guard against a 'letdown' after winning the Super Bowl.

Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes & Greg Jennings discuss if a 'Super Bowl Hangover' could keep Chiefs from repeating last season's victory.

Nick & Greg aren't worried, and with the amount of returning starters, and some breaking news involving their punter coming out of the Chiefs' camp, neither think this 'hang over' will be an issue.