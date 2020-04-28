Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:22s - Published 1 hour ago Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos This Samsung phone still worked after it was submerged into a bucket full of Coca-Cola reacting with baking soda and Mentos. After digging a hole in the sand on a beach in Jūrmala, Latvia, the filmer pours in the fizzy drink and mixes it with baking soda and the sweets seeing the mixture fizz up. Towards the end of the video, the phone is then pulled from the liquid revealing that it still works as the screen is still on. 0

