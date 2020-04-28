Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos

Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos

Samsung phone still works after being submerged in Coca-Cola mixed with baking soda and Mentos

This Samsung phone still worked after it was submerged into a bucket full of Coca-Cola reacting with baking soda and Mentos.

After digging a hole in the sand on a beach in Jūrmala, Latvia, the filmer pours in the fizzy drink and mixes it with baking soda and the sweets seeing the mixture fizz up.

Towards the end of the video, the phone is then pulled from the liquid revealing that it still works as the screen is still on.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillBradley_123

Bill Bradley @shartstorm8d8 Indeed, that's why I keep my 2009 Samsung 30gb cell phone made for music maniacs works still on what… https://t.co/V4t6dKhZwQ 1 hour ago

therealtristany

(¡ - ¡) I finally got my dream phone nung bata pa ako. Samsung Galaxy III Little bit laggy but still works😍 https://t.co/354vQJCwoB 2 hours ago

ciammorra

HairyCamel2 @bueller_tom After all that I get a message that my phone isn't compatible? Samsung 3.. (still works fine) 1 day ago

ToddAlstrom

Todd Alström I don’t remember why I switched from the iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy S3. Google Nexus was a great phone until it di… https://t.co/usdLXP2lLL 2 days ago

HM_Rene

RJ★💙🍃 7 years +!! i have abandoned this phone several times, currently using other ones yet it still works 😂 battery/fea… https://t.co/Tgwr05HTaA 3 days ago

DarioSwan

Legendario 💢 @discord Hi! I have a question. My Samsung S10+ loses frames in videocalls. I have tried with WiFi and 4G and still… https://t.co/NUL79VqKoV 4 days ago

DGoeke0219

Dustin Goeke @Michael75156428 @HardcoreHistory I did not have this issue on my Samsung Galaxy S8+ (it works just as well on my S… https://t.co/3aunXhggBY 4 days ago

prolifeUSIsrael

Avi E. RT @JoeWeiss88: All out ban on Chinese made products- Anything newly purchased will not be from China. But when I need a new iPhone that mi… 1 week ago