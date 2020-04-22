Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 hour ago Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of D. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of D. . Horton up about 10.2% on the day. Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Chicos Fas, trading higher by about 20.6% and Childrens Place, trading higher by about 9.8% on Tuesday.





