Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s
In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of D.

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of D.

.

Horton up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Chicos Fas, trading higher by about 20.6% and Childrens Place, trading higher by about 9.8% on Tuesday.




