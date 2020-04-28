On the phone: Mayor of Florence, Steve Holt

As we anticipate governor kay ivey's news conference this morning about the future of reopening alabama, government leaders across north alabama have already been planning ahead.

Our friends out in florence are no exception to that.

Joining us now on the phone is florence mayor steve holt mayor holt, good morning.

What do you want to hear from governor ivey today?

How has florence businesses prepared to reopen?

Lots of leaders talk about a soft opening?

Social distancing.

Allowing for 50 percent customers.

Is that what you see?

Masks?

Enforcement?

Other questions?

Florence mayor steve holt.