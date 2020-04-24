Global  

Children's book explains coronavirus to kids

Children's book explains coronavirus to kids

Children's book explains coronavirus to kids

'The incredible Docs vs.

Billy the Bad Virus' was created by a local woman and another woman from Syracuse.

Children's book explains coronavirus to kids

Ren, you'll wa to listento thisy two women from central new york...that explains coronavirus to young children.

News channel two's gary liberatore spoke with one of the women today.

And gary, this book has quite the title.... it sure does.

It's called..."the incredible docs...versus billy the bad virus."

I spoke with carly wright...who is a graphic artist at oneida-herkimer- madison boces in new hartford.

She says she and another woman from the syracuse area wanted to do something to not only help children understand what's going on in the world right now...and to help parents be able to easily explain it to their kids....but also to raise money.

The proceeds from the book are going to be donated to 'no kid hungry'...a not-for- profit...made up of teachers, chefs, community leaders, parents, lawmakers and company executives with a shared belief : that no kid in america should go hungry.

The story basically shows kids how germs spread...and how and why people take precautions to stay safe and healthy.

Carly read the very beginning and very end of the book for us...and then told us why she helped put this important book together.

Tc : 00:54 "we are superheroes and people call us the incredible docs.

We need your help on a very important mission."

Tc : 01:07 "if you do all these things, you'll become superheroes just like us and the rest of our great team.

Do not fear, together we will be billy the bad virus and save the world."

Tc : 02:28 "to help simplify a complex issue and it's a scary topic for kids so i just simplifying it in simpler terms so they can understand what's going on in the world and we kind of want them to see masks on doctors and other people throughout the world so they know it's not scary and they shouldn't be scared of how they look in public."

If you are intersted in purchasing a paper- back version..or an e-book...you can order on amazon..... it's $11.99 for the paperback...and $9.99 for the e-book.

And check this out....governor cuomo even tweeted about



