It's REAL! Pentagon confirms existence of UFO as one flies over California lake in eerie moment

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The eerie moment is captured as an unidentified flying object near Lake Sabrina, California floats along the sky on April 17.

On Monday (April 27), the Pentagon confirmed three separate videos of unidentified flying objects behaving in a way that military science cannot explain.

