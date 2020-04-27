Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:46s - Published
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4 The conclusion of the Skywalker saga will premiere on Disney+ two months earlier than scheduled.

The early release is in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Fans of the sci-fi series will also be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place for the first time ever.

Disney+'s May 4 line-up will also include the premiere of the eight-part documentary series, 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,' as well as the series finale of the award-winning animated series, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch

'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch  · "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting May...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeThe WrapSeattle TimesTamworth HeraldMashable


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to Stream 2 Months Early on Disney+!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the latest film in the Star Wars saga, is set to debut on Disney+...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrSeattle TimesengadgetTamworth HeraldContactMusicMashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmal1039

Jan C Malandra 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CalumAWatt: From The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Costume concept art for Resistance Base crowd. Creature designed and scul… 36 seconds ago

0010101X

He-Him @CBR Outlets like CBR just troll various fandoms for hate clicks. And Lucasfilm's leadership was so stupid, they li… https://t.co/o3mgwUcOJo 8 minutes ago

DavidDHammons

David D. Hammons Star Wars Rebels > Rise of Skywalker. 12 minutes ago

jojo240969

joanne RT @aedney: Win Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker on Blu-ray https://t.co/ygv8HpsXPz https://t.co/6kfMRU0tKw 14 minutes ago

TheBabyRandom

Baby Random @HamillHimself what do you think of this alternative ending of Star Wars 9 The Rise Of Skywalker ?🤩 https://t.co/lgL0usveeJ 16 minutes ago

GeekTopFive

Geek Top Five New week, new deep dive! This time, we finally get around to discussing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/aoyHL4hpAd 18 minutes ago

JayArby2

JayArby RT @nostalgicshot: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nostalgia Critic (2020) Directed by Doug Walker https://t.co/BfS9cyk8u0 25 minutes ago

ItzBeasty1

ImBeastyDude STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER EPISODE 9 IS OUT ON DISNEY+!!! https://t.co/XtcDGkGDTz 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' hits Disney+ on May 4 [Video]

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' hits Disney+ on May 4

The conclusion of the Skywalker saga will premiere on Disney+ two months earlier than scheduled.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to stream on Disney+ on May 4 [Video]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to stream on Disney+ on May 4

Disney+ has announced that 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will begin streaming on May 4.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published