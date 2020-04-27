'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hits Disney+ on May 4 The conclusion of the Skywalker saga will premiere on Disney+ two months earlier than scheduled.

The early release is in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Fans of the sci-fi series will also be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place for the first time ever.

Disney+'s May 4 line-up will also include the premiere of the eight-part documentary series, 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,' as well as the series finale of the award-winning animated series, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.'