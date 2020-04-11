Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Rebellious teenagers were forced to do squats on the roadside after being caught trying to travel across districts during the coronavirus lockdown.

The two boys were ordered to do the exercised after they were caught illegally removing the barriers on the streets in Phuket island, southern Thailand on April 19 evening.

They were also caught outside during curfew hours, which lasts from 10pm to 4am.

Footage shows how the young violators tag-along each other to do a squat jump for 20 times while the officers stood watching.

Village chief Chalermphon Kerdsab said: "The team had set a curfew checkpoint to prevent residents from travelling to places during the curfew period.

These two boys are seen trying to unblock the barrier, so, we have to give them some lessons." After the exercising punishment, the lads were allowed to return to their homes and ordered to stay inside.

Thailand has enforced strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including closing shops and other businesses, banning passenger flights, imposing curfews, and sweeping travel bans and alcohol prohibitions.