Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Rebellious teenagers were forced to do squats on the roadside after being caught trying to travel across districts during the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Rebellious teenagers were forced to do squats on the roadside after being caught trying to travel across districts during the coronavirus lockdown.

The two boys were ordered to do the exercised after they were caught illegally removing the barriers on the streets in Phuket island, southern Thailand on April 19 evening.

They were also caught outside during curfew hours, which lasts from 10pm to 4am.

Footage shows how the young violators tag-along each other to do a squat jump for 20 times while the officers stood watching.

Village chief Chalermphon Kerdsab said: "The team had set a curfew checkpoint to prevent residents from travelling to places during the curfew period.

These two boys are seen trying to unblock the barrier, so, we have to give them some lessons." After the exercising punishment, the lads were allowed to return to their homes and ordered to stay inside.

Thailand has enforced strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including closing shops and other businesses, banning passenger flights, imposing curfews, and sweeping travel bans and alcohol prohibitions.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpeakGee

Gee Speakable RT @UzalendoNews_KE: 455 Curfew violators placed under forced quarrantine - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says . #Health #News #Coronavirus https:… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 curfew violators punished to waddle down street in the Philippines [Video]

COVID-19 curfew violators punished to waddle down street in the Philippines

This is the bizarre moment curfew violators in the Philippines were punished by being forced to waddled around their neighbourhood in a squatting position. Seven men were caught out and about during..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Police raid Chinese gambling den flouting Covid-19 curfew in Thailand [Video]

Police raid Chinese gambling den flouting Covid-19 curfew in Thailand

An illegal Chinese gambling den was raided by Thai police where nearly a dozen people were found breaking the coronavirus curfew. The group were playing solitaire and poker in a illegal casino..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:56Published