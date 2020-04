AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast Extend Relief Deals for Customers Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published 35 minutes ago AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast Extend Relief Deals for Customers AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon announced they will continue service for customers impacted by the coronavirus without any cancellations or late fees through the end of June. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this