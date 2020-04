Casinos Considering Major Changes Focusing On Safety Once They Reopen Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:52s - Published 17 hours ago Casinos Considering Major Changes Focusing On Safety Once They Reopen The coronavirus could be a literal game changer once America’s casinos reopen. Many decisions remain to be made. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources The Venetian releases coronavirus safety protocols



NEWS: The plan includes 800 separate changes to resort policy to ensure guest safety. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:32 Published 11 hours ago Las Vegas Workers Resist Call to Reopen Businesses



Las Vegas Workers Resist Call to Reopen Businesses Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants to reopen casinos and hotels but is now facing pushback from workers. Many who are employed in these.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago