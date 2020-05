Former Mt. Zion Prep, Current Tulane Basketball Player Charged With Murder In Georgia Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 days ago Former Mt. Zion Prep, Current Tulane Basketball Player Charged With Murder In Georgia Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this