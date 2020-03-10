Global  

Many Apple Stores Will Reportedly Reopen in May

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Many Apple Stores Will Reportedly Reopen in May Apple closed stores around the world in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to 'Bloomberg,' Apple's vice president of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien, told employees via video message to expect many stores to reopen next month.

O'Brien didn't specify which stores or regions might reopen but said the company is monitoring the current health crisis "in every location." Apple will report its last quarter earnings on Thursday.

The company recently launched its new iPhone SE but will reportedly delay mass production of the iPhone 12.

