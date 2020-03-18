Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dorothy Noyes > Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

The need for social distances has forced a rethink of the handshake.

No matter how friendly, it is an exchange of potentially infectious microorganisms. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DOROTHY NOYES, PROFESSOR OF FOLKLORE AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "The handshake is what gets photographed at the time of any agreement.

The handshake is that physical symbol, that bodily symbol of something that is happening in a transfer of recognition and responsibility and we are doing it in a way that is visible." It started centuries ago as a gesture to prove you weren’t holding a weapon, and over time emerged as a symbol of agreement, ending conflict, new beginnings, and leadership.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DOROTHY NOYES, PROFESSOR OF FOLKLORE AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "The notion of the handshake is a manly kind of thing, as opposed to effeminate, French bowing or, you know, oriental bowing." Dorothy Noyes teaches folklore at Ohio State University, and says the gesture is particularly prized by leaders who want to project strength with a firm grip.

U.S. President Donald Trump deploys it, sometimes as overkill.

He once held the hand of Japanese President Shinzo Abe for a full twenty seconds.

French President Emmanuel Macron seemed ready to take on Trump palm-to-palm.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DOROTHY NOYES, PROFESSOR OF FOLKLORE AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "It's seen as a manly thing, it becomes a kind of test of virility.

If you think about when Donald Trump met Emmanuel Macron and they had these kind of contests as of who was going to give the longest, you know, hardest squeeze." But pressing the flesh isn’t the same as it once was.

Social-distancing has forced a rethink of the handshake.

No matter how friendly, it is an exchange of potentially infectious microorganisms. Microbiologist Charles Gerba: (SOUNDBITE) (English) MICROBIOLOGIST, CHARLES GERBA, AKA DR. GERM, SAYING: "Think about it the next time you cough or sneeze or go to the toilet, what probably gets on your hands all the time.

So, and actually you are always picking up microbes all the time, everytime you touch a surface, you may be picking up up to 50 percent of the organisms on that surface." Some leaders have started to change their ways.

Vice President Mike Pence bumped elbows on a March visit with first responders in Washington State.

For others, old habits die hard.

German leader Angela Merkel extended her hand at a cabinet meeting, but her interior minister politely declined.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte shook hands with his own top health official, and then quickly apologized.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, SAYING: "In our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand.

And I expect the president will continue to do that.

I'll continue to do it." But that doesn't mean humans can’t adapt.

Tok Thomson is an anthropologist at USC.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOK THOMPSON, ANTHROPOLOGIST AT USC, SAYING: "So, really, the heart of it is not necessarily what we do, if you bump fists or shake hands or pat each other on the back or whatever it is, the thing that matters the most is the shared meaning.

So, the thing is, do we all agree on what the new thing will be and what it means.

Or whatever we do, bowing, or whatever the next step is going to be, if handshaking falls out of favor.

It is not about the thing itself, it is about the message behind the thing."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Reuters: Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes? It started centuries ago as a symbol of peace, but the new coronavirus has forc… 7 minutes ago

MazurMargaret

Margaret Mazur RT @Reuters: Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes? No matter how friendly, it is an exchange of potentially infectious microorgani… 14 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes? ====== https://t.co/qqWu1Mqw4U https://t.co/hHpbMoDfko 20 minutes ago

lizskalka

Liz Skalka "We are social beings. When we meet one another, we press flesh. We take our largest organ, skin, and mash it toget… https://t.co/un3DSbG0Lg 40 minutes ago

JanNWolfe

Jan Wolfe “I always say I have a cold," a microbiologist said. "That way I don’t have to shake their hand.” https://t.co/sqlpKdReqj 42 minutes ago

josephax

Joseph Ax Handshakes started centuries ago as a way of showing you had no weapon. Now it's a ubiquitous part of almost every… https://t.co/bQKZKeUukz 45 minutes ago

worldne96089042

worldnews RT @DButler1958: Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes? https://t.co/g1Yc4V3RN0 #SocialDistancing #Handshakes #Society #Coronavirus… 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

12 Times President Trump Shook Hands During the COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

12 Times President Trump Shook Hands During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Even in the process of declaring a national emergency, President Trump has shown little interest in social distancing. Here are 12 times the president has insisted on shaking hands in the age of..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 01:33Published
No Crowds, No Handshakes, and Little Media Coverage, How Political Campaigns Engage During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

No Crowds, No Handshakes, and Little Media Coverage, How Political Campaigns Engage During Coronavirus Outbreak

Rallies, shaking hands with potential voters and media coverage; all vital components of a political campaign and each have been altered entirely by the coronavirus outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published