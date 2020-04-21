Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elizabeth Warren Want To Stop Mergers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Global  

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren and Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to stop mergers of large companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, they plan to introduce a bill called “Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act.” The Federal Trade Commission will then determine when “small businesses, workers, and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress.” Large companies are defined as businesses with over $100 million in revenue or market capitalization in the bill.

Private equity companies, hedge funds, companies majority-owned by them and businesses with a patent on coronavirus-related products are also included.

