Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hawaii's Paying Tourists To Go Back Home

Hawaii's Paying Tourists To Go Back Home

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Hawaii's Paying Tourists To Go Back Home

Hawaii's Paying Tourists To Go Back Home

While people all over the world face lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic, some are taking advantage of cheap flights.

According to Business Insider, Hwaii is a top destination and they are ordering visitors to undergo a 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

Tourists who can’t pay for accommodations and food delivery for two-weeks will get a free one-way ticket home.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority gave $25,000 to the nonprofit Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii to send people home.

Times reported that 20 people have already been sent for not being able to do the mandatory quarantine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sgtilltwtr

Sanford Tillman Hawaii is paying for tourists to fly home https://t.co/qrNItViUeL - I think that they it that to their beach bums s… https://t.co/lMvn6rxUrT 5 days ago