Hawaii's Paying Tourists To Go Back Home

While people all over the world face lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic, some are taking advantage of cheap flights.

According to Business Insider, Hwaii is a top destination and they are ordering visitors to undergo a 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

Tourists who can’t pay for accommodations and food delivery for two-weeks will get a free one-way ticket home.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority gave $25,000 to the nonprofit Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii to send people home.

Times reported that 20 people have already been sent for not being able to do the mandatory quarantine.