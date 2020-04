Dr. Anthony Fauci Impressed by Brad Pitt’s 'SNL' Impersonation | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 hours ago Dr. Anthony Fauci Impressed by Brad Pitt’s 'SNL' Impersonation | THR News "Not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person," Fauci says.

