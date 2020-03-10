Showers move in by the evening hours

Light east winds make itcooler near the lake today.Highs should range from themiddle 50s lakeside to themiddle 60s inland.
The nextround of showers and stormsmoves in this afternoon.Scattered showers continueovernight.
Low pressureoverhead intensifies andstalls on Wednesday.
Thismeans more showers and morewind on Wednesday.
By Thursdaymorning, much of the areacould see over an inch ofrain.
We start drying outThursday afternoon and the endof the week is looking good.Temperatures start warmingback into the 60s by theweekend.
