Steven Spielberg in Talks for 'Goonies' Sequel Spielberg admitted there is hope for a follow-up.

He has been talking to writer Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner about plans for a potential movie.

Spielberg joined stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green for a virtual reunion on 'Reunited Apart.'

Chris Columbus, Lauren Donner, Joe Pantoliano, Robert Davi and Cyndi Lauper called in to talk about the classic film.

Steven Spielberg, on 'Reunited Apart'