Midmorning With Aundrea - April 28, 2020 (Part 2)

We've seen so many incredible acts of kindness during this difficult time.

But cbs' steve hartman reminds us generosity is nothing new for some americans.

While most restaurants in america are shuttered, this one is hammered.

In fact, bruno serato is feeding more people today than ever before.

Nat twice a week here in anaheim, california - the cars line up by the hundreds.

And although his fine dining now has all the ambiance of a nascar pit stop, you can't beat bruno's prices.

Just a simple thank you& nat &which is all many of these people can afford.

Mos driver "wha does that mean to you?

That we can survive another day - that we can live another day longer."

Bruno is catering to the growing legions of the desperate& nat bruno "i breaks my heart."

&a mission for which he is very well suited.

Nat transition i first met bruno 10 years ago - in the aftermath of the recession.

His white house restaurant was struggling, but here he was - giving away free, fancy dinners to kids at the local boys and girls club - every night.

I came back years later after fire destroyed the original restaurant and put his charity work in jeopardy.

Bruno was devastated - but back to feeding the kids within the week.

He even expanded his efforts.

And then came coronavirus.

Nat bruno "enoug is enough."

Unfortunately, all those years of charity have left him deep in debt.

Bite bruno "steve did you get a loan?

Bruno: i don't know yet.

I'm just praying that sooner or later we'll get something.

Steve: could you lose the restaurant?

Bruno: if i had to have the choice - you can save the restaurant or you can save the charity, no doubt about it, i would take the charity first.

Steve: you may end up in the food line yourself then.

Bruno: how can i stop?"

And that's always been his response.

File bruno bite "how can i stop?

During the recession& file bruno bite "why should i not?

After the fire& bite bruno "ho can you stop?"

And today& bite bruno continued "it' impossible to stop."

It's just a constant theme with this guy - the more that is taken from him - the more he gives away.

Nat this month, with the help of volunteers and sponsors, bruno will donate more than 300- thousand meals.

And if this cris is anything like the others, he will somehow emerge - brighter than ever.

Bite bruno "next time you wil have to interview me when i'm on top of the statue of liberty with the american flag!"

Can't wait.

Bite bruno continued "hallelujah!

Steve hartman, cbs news, on the road.

That and more on the next