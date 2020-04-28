Chrissy Teigen had the best response for body shamers Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 7 minutes ago Chrissy Teigen had the best response for body shamers Don’t mess with Chrissy Teigen.The “Cravings” cookbook author posted a video of herself in a low-cut black swimsuit.“I never post thirst traps, but here I am, trapping you in thirst,” she joked in the video.Though many fans had nice things to say about Teigen’s killer body, other people took to the comments to share their unkind thoughts.Well, Teigen has no time for haters.On Twitter, she addressed the negative attention, joking, “I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far” .Teigen’s true fans backed her up throughout the whole ordeal 0

