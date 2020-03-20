Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mavic Air 2 Drone takes your videos to the next level

Mavic Air 2 Drone takes your videos to the next level

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Mavic Air 2 Drone takes your videos to the next level

Mavic Air 2 Drone takes your videos to the next level

Move over Matrix!

Capture 360-degree shots with a push of a buttonGet yours here: https://fave.co/2KU3KBfOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DJI announces Mavic Air 2 drone [Video]

DJI announces Mavic Air 2 drone

DJI announces new drone. Tech company DJI introduces a new drone to its lineup, the Mavic Air 2. The foldable drone can shoot 4K footage at 60 frames per second for smoother video. It can also capture..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:48Published
The all-new Seat Leon Sportstourer XCellence Mistery Blue Drone video [Video]

The all-new Seat Leon Sportstourer XCellence Mistery Blue Drone video

The all-new SEAT Leon is the latest vehicle to be designed and developed at SEAT's facilities in Martorell, with production also taking place on the site. The Leon has been one of the core pillars in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:43Published