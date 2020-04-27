Global  

Covid news with Vikram Chandra: Which districts will continue curbs after May 3?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:00s - Published
Should the govt extend the lockdown beyond May 3 or go for a more targeted approach?

CMs push for a graded exit with continued restrictions in red zones.

About 40% of India has not reported a coronavirus case.

The Health Minister said on Tuesday that no new Covid-19 cases were reported from 80 districts in the country in the last seven days.

About 300 districts in India have been unaffected by the disease.

Among the states, 15 show the heaviest case load, Delhi being the worst.

These states contribute to almost half the coronavirus cases in the country.

What's worse, is that urban areas in these states show the heaviest Covid-19 case loads.

Watch the biggest stories with Vikram Chandra.

