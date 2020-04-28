Hilton Announces Plan To Keep Hotels Clean Post-Coronavirus
Hilton announced a new initiative called Hilton CleanStay, focused on enhanced cleaning procedures for their hotels.
The initiative includes sticker seals that indicate no one entered the room since it was cleaned.
The company will also disinfect more frequently touched items like light switches, door handles and TV remotes.
For fitness centers they may close them more than once a day and limit how many guests can be inside.