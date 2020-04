In Sharpest Views Yet, Hubble Captures Atlas Comet Dissolving Into At Least 30 Fragments Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 days ago In Sharpest Views Yet, Hubble Captures Atlas Comet Dissolving Into At Least 30 Fragments Atlas, the comet that was supposed to be one of the greatest humans have witnessed in a very long time, has apparently dissolved into at least thirty fragments.