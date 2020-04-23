Dog In U.S.Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated its guidelines on social distancing to include pets.

The update comes amid more reports of pets and other animals testing positive for the new coronavirus.

There is currently no evidence that pets are playing a major part in spreading the virus to people.

However, on Tuesday On Tuesday, Duke University researchers reported that a pug had tested positive for the virus.

If the test results are accurate, it would be the first known U.S. case of coronavirus in a dog.

According to Gizmodo, the very first reports of pets with COVID-19 involved two dogs in Hong Kong.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Pets: Winston The Pug Apparently First Dog In US To Test Positive For COVID-19

The pet dog of a family taking part in a study at Duke University is apparently the first in the U.S....
cbs4.com - Published

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Government announces major infection test study

+168 people have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Herefordshire +24 people who...
Hereford Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

148 Test Positive For Coronavirus On Japan-Docked Cruise Ship [Video]

148 Test Positive For Coronavirus On Japan-Docked Cruise Ship

148 crew members onboard the cruise ship Costa Atlantica have tested positive for coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, there were out of 632 total crew members, making roughly 1/4 infected. The CDC..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
More Than 30 Workers at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in NJ Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

More Than 30 Workers at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in NJ Test Positive for Coronavirus

Amazon is now facing a coronavirus outbreak of its own. The retail giant confirmed that more than 30 workers at a warehouse outside of New York City tested positive for the virus. Veuer’s Nick..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published