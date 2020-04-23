Dog In U.S.Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated its guidelines on social distancing to include pets.

The update comes amid more reports of pets and other animals testing positive for the new coronavirus.

There is currently no evidence that pets are playing a major part in spreading the virus to people.

However, on Tuesday On Tuesday, Duke University researchers reported that a pug had tested positive for the virus.

If the test results are accurate, it would be the first known U.S. case of coronavirus in a dog.

According to Gizmodo, the very first reports of pets with COVID-19 involved two dogs in Hong Kong.