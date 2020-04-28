Utah Lieutenant Governor: We Put All of Our Focus on Testing
Utah Lieutenant Governor: We Put All of Our Focus on Testing
As states begin to plan their reopenings after coronavirus lock-downs, many believe private-public partnerships with tech companies may be just the key they're looking for to ramp up testing.
Utah has doubled its daily coronavirus testing capacity through a new testing website launched through a partnership with cloud-based software company Domo.
Utah's Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and Domo CEO Josh James joined Cheddar to discuss their partnership.