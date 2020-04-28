Global  

Astonishing asteroid shoots across sky in Spain

On his way to work in Madrid, Spain, a man sighted an astonishing meteor and couldn't help but stop to take a video on Tuesday (April 28).

"I couldn't stop shaking of emotion, it was a unique moment," the filmer said.

According to MeteorNews a rock from an asteroid entered the atmosphere at about 17 km/s and generated a mag.

-14 fireball that overflew the south of Spain.

