Trump Repeats Claim About Number Of Jobs Ivanka Created Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published 19 hours ago The White House held a briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diana Adams trump Repeats FAKE Claim About # Of Jobs Self Appointed Daughter Ivanka Created. Yeah like Ivanka's China Shoe Fact… https://t.co/RUzIFwW7rw 3 hours ago Trevor57 RT @ddale8: Trump says he has a "very good idea" on Kim Jong Un's health but "can't talk about it now." He says he has a very good relation… 18 hours ago