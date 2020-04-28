Global  

'We're developing an app to share best Covid strategies of states': RS Prasad

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Centre has accepted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's suggestion to develop an app related to Covid-19.

Sushil Modi requested to develop an app where best strategies of all states to contain Covid-19 will be shared.

"We have accepted Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi's suggestion and asked National eGovernance Division and National Informatics Centre to prepare an app," Prasad said.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The country has so far recorded over 29,400 infections and more than 900 deaths.

