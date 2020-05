Allure Medical doctor facing charges related to billing for vein, COVID-19 treatments Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:49s - Published on April 28, 2020 Allure Medical doctor facing charges related to billing for vein, COVID-19 treatments Dr. Charles Mok from Allure Medical is facing federal charges days after the FBI raided his office in Shelby Township. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this