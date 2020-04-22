Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases.

According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world.

More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness.

The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, but that figure is unknown due to limited testing supplies.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are the highest in the world, and now exceed the total number of Americans killed in the Korean War.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1600

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus remains 4,632 with no new fatalities were reported on...
IndiaTimes - Published

WHO warns over virus immunity as world toll rises

The WHO warned on Saturday recovering from coronavirus may not protect people from reinfection as the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: US Has One Million Coronavirus Cases Because We Do More Testing [Video]

Trump: US Has One Million Coronavirus Cases Because We Do More Testing

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:56Published
Most Americans To Avoid Concerts And Sporting Events Until COVID-19 Vaccine Available [Video]

Most Americans To Avoid Concerts And Sporting Events Until COVID-19 Vaccine Available

Americans plan on cutting back on their social and public activities in the coming months. Many plan on skipping sporting events, concerts, movies, and amusement parks when venues re-open. According to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published