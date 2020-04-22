U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases.

According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world.

More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness.

The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, but that figure is unknown due to limited testing supplies.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are the highest in the world, and now exceed the total number of Americans killed in the Korean War.