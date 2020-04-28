Milliman takes over Hopkins men's lacrosse

DECADES THERE IS DIFFERENTVOICE LEADING THE MEN'SLACROSSE PROGRAM AT JOHNSHOPKINS UNIVERSITY.

THE NEWHEAD COACH WENT ━ O━1 WITHWMA━2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNERTODAY.It is a new era for HopkinsLacrosse.

Peter Milliman,Johns Hopkins Head Coach: Thisis something Iexcited about, invested myselfand my family in.

PeterMilliman, named the new headcoach of the Johns Hopkinsmento be 4━ yea━old has coachedCornell the past three seasonsto a 2━10 record.

Milliman:This is a prominent programthat deserves to have someonethat is going to work theirbutt off.

Milliman replacesDave Pietramala, who is atopthe list of wins in Blue Jayshistory.

Pietramala leavesafter 20 years.

He and theschool agreeing to part waysas his contract ended.Stepner: What is it liketaking over for the al━ timewinningest coach in Hopkinshistory, Dave Pietramala?Milliman: Itunnerving.

Opportunitiespresent themselves indifferent ways and this is aspecial one.

Itsignificant one.

Milliman saysno decisions have been madejust yet regarding his staff.Heup with candidates andconnecting with his new Jaysplayers.

As for what type oflacrosse he likes his teams toplay, itMilliman: Iball going in the net.

I thinkthereways to get it in there.

Whenthat will be able to happennext is anybodyare challenges taking over aprogram during the coronaviruspandemic.

Milliman: Wegoing to have to figure outhow to build a new teamdynamic with a new staff and anew group of young men andeverything that we can do tobe productive and movingforward, it may have to becreative at times andsomething that weto, but that doesnitaffective.

Itadapting to your environment.Hopefully that adaptationtakes the field at Homewoodsoon.

In Howard County, ShawnStepner, WMA━2 News.LET'S CHECK I