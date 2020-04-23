Macon-Bibb Commissioners hold off on hazard pay, waiting for federal government funds

For long term changes, some city leaders do not expect revenue to return to normal levels... for several months, or even longer.

New tonight: macon-bibb commissioners are discussing the idea of giving some essential county workers hazardous pay.

Commissioners discussed giving the hazard pay to about 16-hundred full time employees they consider a frontline worker.

There are questions commissioners need to answer before making a final decision on who qualifies.

Like is it a one time payment?

Or will it be a pay increase?

Commissioners wonder if there's room in the budget since the plan is to give pay raises next fiscal year.

"it just looks like we've got to look and see how much it's going to cost us as far as a city and county going through this virus and we're not finished yet and how much it's costing us and see if there's money because we don't want to promise something and not