Preschoolers participate in Pedal for Pediatrics Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 days ago They may be little, but they definitely have a big heart! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Preschoolers participate in Pedal for Pediatrics PRESCHOOLERS FROM REDEEMERPARISH DAY SCHOOL ARE TAKINGPART IN PEDAL FOR PEDIATRICS.IT'S AN EVENT HELD EACHSPRING. THE KIDS BRING THEIRTRIKES, BIKES AND SCOOTERS TOSCHOOL TO RAISE AWARENESS ANDMONEY FOR JOHNS HOPKINSPEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY. NOW THISYEAR, BECAUSE OF THE COVI━19PANDEMIC, THEY CAN'T GETTOGETHER... SO THEY WILL BERIDING IN THEIR NEIGHORHOODSSTREETS AND DRIVEWAYS FRIDAYMORNING.ú IT'S TOUGH NOT BEING ABLE TOVISIT LOVED ONES I





You Might Like

Tweets about this WMAR-2 News They may be little, but they definitely have a big heart! Preschoolers from Redeemer Parish Day School are taking… https://t.co/cvUHW2lfpr 15 hours ago