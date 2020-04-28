Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:22s - Published
Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

The Chinese government reacted to India's decision to return rapid antibody test kits for Covid-19 which had been found to be faulty.

A day after the Indian Council for Medical Research said that test kits supplied by two Chinese firms should not be used, Beijing expressed objections.

China claimed that the test kits had been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration, as well as Indian National Virus Research Institute.

A day earlier, the Indian government had clarified that no payment had been made to the firms so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China 'deeply concerned' over India's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

Two Chinese companies - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics - supplied the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus: India cancels order for 'faulty' China rapid test kits

States have complained that the rapid test kits only have an accuracy rate of 5%.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China India Covid [Video]

China India Covid

China India Covid

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published
S Jaishankar attends BRICS Foreign Ministers meet via video-conferencing [Video]

S Jaishankar attends BRICS Foreign Ministers meet via video-conferencing

Amid corona outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers meet through video conferencing on April 28. BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published