Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

The Chinese government reacted to India's decision to return rapid antibody test kits for Covid-19 which had been found to be faulty.

A day after the Indian Council for Medical Research said that test kits supplied by two Chinese firms should not be used, Beijing expressed objections.

China claimed that the test kits had been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration, as well as Indian National Virus Research Institute.

A day earlier, the Indian government had clarified that no payment had been made to the firms so far.