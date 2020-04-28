The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

Attorney's office is warning citizens about covid-19 scams and stimulus check frauds.

The warning comes as the irs has had numerous reports of email, social media and texting scams. the irs says they will never contact you and ask you for information over the phone, email or social media.

Irs special agent in charge kathy enstrom says that if you have receievd a printed paper check in the mail at this time it is most likely not real.

"there aren't checks being sent out right now.

If you recieve a check that contains dollars and cents like an odd amount and then maybe they will ask you to verify a check or call a phone number or click a link online that it's likely a fraud."

The irs says if you have any questions about a check you recieved in the mail you should check with your bank to make sure the check is real.

Enstrom says the irs is not sure when printed stimulus checks will start being sent out.

An update in a