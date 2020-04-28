Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

The United States Attorney's office is warning citizens about COVID-19 scams and stimulus check frauds.

The warning comes as the FBI has been made aware of several COVID-19 related scams.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The United States Attorney's Office warning the public about COVID-19 scams

Attorney's office is warning citizens about covid-19 scams and stimulus check frauds.

The warning comes as the irs has had numerous reports of email, social media and texting scams. the irs says they will never contact you and ask you for information over the phone, email or social media.

Irs special agent in charge kathy enstrom says that if you have receievd a printed paper check in the mail at this time it is most likely not real.

"there aren't checks being sent out right now.

If you recieve a check that contains dollars and cents like an odd amount and then maybe they will ask you to verify a check or call a phone number or click a link online that it's likely a fraud."

The irs says if you have any questions about a check you recieved in the mail you should check with your bank to make sure the check is real.

Enstrom says the irs is not sure when printed stimulus checks will start being sent out.

An update in a




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JodieRossadillo

Jodie Rossadillo @NYCMayor Contact the United States Attorney Generals office 6 hours ago

Yahschildreborn

ReginaSmithBerkowitz RT @EDNYnews: United States Attorney Donoghue: “This Office, together with the Department’s COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force,… 9 hours ago

zerah

Zerah ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🌵🌵🙏 RT @TXTrumpette89: Who were Rosenstein & Liu protecting? What institutional interests did Rosenstein & Liu consider too stunning, too damag… 9 hours ago

goinhouse

GoInhouse® RT @goinhouse: Now Hiring: Assistant United States Attorney at Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys and the Office of the U.S. Attorneys (Bo… 12 hours ago

NaturalHealthCR

Carmen Rodriguez USA VALLARTA supermarket...San Bernardino County NO MASK...your people are rude, read the letter of the Attorney Genera… https://t.co/1VfFpNGm41 13 hours ago

mathsavage

Karen Savage "The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana declined prosecution." And why isn't this company named? 13 hours ago

PRAISEJESUSUSA

🇺🇸American🎶 Boomerang😂 RT @USAO_MIE: Interested in a job at the United States Attorney's Office? https://t.co/C0y8ARHoyP 17 hours ago

Tonyotr313

tony😎 RT @Tonyotr313: @HillReporter If Ever was a sellout disguise it he’s a total disgrace to the highest office district attorney of the United… 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society [Video]

How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society

Public health experts say trying to control the spread of the new coronavirus inside jails and prisons is a unique challenge. At least 5,000 prisoners and 300 prison staff in state and federal prisons..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Widens Circle Of Blame For Pandemic To Include Experts Who Warned Him Months Ago [Video]

Trump Widens Circle Of Blame For Pandemic To Include Experts Who Warned Him Months Ago

The US passed a milestone on Tuesday of one million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. When asked about it in a press briefing, President Donald Trump was quick to blame public health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published