Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > When Restaurants Open, Will People Come?

When Restaurants Open, Will People Come?

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:48s - Published
When Restaurants Open, Will People Come?
Restaurants are getting ready to open back up Friday but at only 25% capacity,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sweden Is Right: The Economy Should Be Left Open – OpEd

Sometimes, the best thing to do, is to do nothing at all. Take Sweden, for example, where the...
Eurasia Review - Published

Guest Commentary: For restaurants, 50% open might as well be 100% closed

"If state and federal politicians want us, the American people, to get back to doing our jobs, then...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 27 April 2020 [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 27 April 2020

US president Donald Trump took to Twitter with a series of confusing Tweets that included threatening to sue news organisations and calling himself the “hardest working president in history”. The..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published
National Restaurant Survey Shows Dire Situation For Industry [Video]

National Restaurant Survey Shows Dire Situation For Industry

On a typical Friday night, Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale would be filled with people visiting restaurants and bars. But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown extending into its 5th week, those..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published