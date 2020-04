Boise Parks and Rec extends dog off-leash season through May 31 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 days ago Boise Parks and Rec extends dog off-leash season through May 31 With spring leagues postponed or canceled through May 31, Boise Parks and Recreation is again extending the seasonal dog off-leash program at two parks. 0

Boise Parks and Rec extends dog off-leash season through May 31 GREAT FOR DOGLOVERS!MORE FREEDOM FORFIDO!THE BOISE CITYPARKS AND RECDEPARTMENT HASEXTENDED THE OFF-LEASH DOG SEASON... AGAIN ... BECAUSEONGOING COVID-19CONCERNSCANCELED ALL THESPRING LEAGUESPORTS GAMES THATARE NORMALLY HELDIN THE PARKS."ALL SPORTS WERECANCELED AT BOTHPARK LOCATIONS FORTHE ENTIRE SPRING.THATS WHERE WEDECIDED TO DOINCREMENTALEXTENSIONS OF THEOFF LEASH THROUGHMARCH, THROUGHAPRIL, AND NOWWE'RE LOOKING ATTHROUGH THE ENDOF MAY."ALL AREAS OF BOTHANN MORRISON PARKAND THE OPTIMISTYOUTH SPORTSCOMPLEX AREAVAILABLE FOR OFF-LEASH DOG USEFROM SUNRISE TOSUNSET.THE EXCEPTIONSARE -- THE BOISEGREENBELT ...PARKING LOTS ...ROADS ... ANDPLAYGROUNDS.FENCED DOG PARKSTHROUGHOUT BOISE... INCLUDING THETOGETHERTREASURE VALLEYDOG ISLAND ...REMAIN CLOSED.AND REMEMBER -- IFYOU LET YOUR DOGSRUN -- MAKE SUREYOU PICK UP AFTERTHEM.





